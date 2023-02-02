Akhilesh Yadav's plane denied landing permission by UP govt, alleges SP

The on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has denied its chief permission to land his plane in Moradabad, while the district administration denied the charge, saying the landing was cancelled due to ongoing construction work.

"As per a pre-announced programme, national president was supposed to attend a function in Moradabad on February 4 but the government is not allowing the plane to land," the party said in a tweet.

"This is a very condemnable act. The BJP's arrogance will end soon!" it added.

When contacted, City Magistrate Jyoti Singh told PTI that due to the construction work currently underway on the airstrip, landing is not possible for any plane.

According to the schedule, Yadav had to land at Mudha Pandey airstrip on Saturday.

