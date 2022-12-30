Excise dept seizes 1,037 liquor bottles, ramps up raids before New Year

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Excise Department has intensified raids to seize illicit liquor, with the latest being the recovery of 1,037 bottles of high-end brands from the Tagore Garden area here.

The seizure was made from a godown on Thursday, officials of the department said.

The liquor was sold through Whatsapp to people and delivered to them after verification to keep the entire operation under cover.

The seized liquor was of brands such as Glenfiddich, Glenlivit, Black



Dog, Chivas Regal, Teachers, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, Absolut, Grey Goose, Jacob Greek, Gold Reserve and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

The department's excise intelligence bureau had received information that a large number of liquor bottles of prominent brands had been hidden at a godown at the Tagore Garden Extension area.

Based on the information, a team of the bureau led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Meena along with Sub Inspector Vivek, Excise Inspector Rakesh, head constables Vikas Mavi and Mahipal Badrsa, and Constable Ram Kumar raided the godown in the Rajouri Garden police station area.

"Upon searching the premise a huge quantity of liquor was seized. A total of 1,037 bottles of high-end liquor of all major brands were seized," the excise department said in a statement.

The seized liquor was bought during the 'one plus one scheme' which was operational under the now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22, it said



The statement said a case was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station against those involved and two persons were arrested.

Earlier too, the excise department had recovered over 500 bottles of illicit liquor from the Rajouri Garden area and one person was arrested.

