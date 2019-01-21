JUST IN
Business Standard

Akshay-Kareena's 'Good News' to release in September

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer "Good News" will hit the theatres on September 6.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.

Akshay announced the new release date on Twitter on Monday.

"Good News due on 6th September, 2019," he tweeted.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the dramedy also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:35 IST

