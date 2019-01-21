NBA champion Rashard Lewis to visit India

American NBA champion Rashard Lewis will be in India from January 26 to 29, the National Basketball Association announced on Monday.
Lewis will meet the participants from the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program in Bengaluru.
"The NBA's contribution to the growth of basketball in India has been amazing. There's a lot more in store for NBA fans in India this year, and I'm excited to be a part of the celebration of the game," Lewis said.
Lewis, a 6'10 forward from Pineville, Louisiana, was selected 32nd overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1998 NBA Draft.
He was named as an NBA All-Star in 2005 and 2009, and won the NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2013.
Since 2006, more than 35 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Sim Bhullar, Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Brian Shaw, Robin Lopez, Jason Richardson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, and Robert Horry.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU