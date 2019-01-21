BJP alleges Bengal govt not allowing landing of Amit Shah's copter, Mamata says 'absolutely not true'

The BJP alleged Monday the government has denied permission for the landing of a helicopter carrying its at an airstrip in on Tuesday, a charge said was "absolutely not true".

Hitting out at the state government, claimed that it showed Banerjee was "scared" of his party's growing influence in the state.

"The desperation and fear of the Trinamool and are clearly visible in this decision. The is trying to block every programme of Amit Shah, be it a rally, yatra or the landing of his chopper," he told reporters.

Goyal also sought comments from opposition parties like the on the matter, saying if a BJP government had obstructed political programmes of rival parties' leader, then it would be accused of "intolerance".

In Kolkata, told PTI, "The administration has denied permission for landing at airstrip citing reasons of construction work there. However, no such construction is being conducted at airport."



Denying the allegation, said, "For helicopter landing police gave all the permission. That's (the accusation) wrong."



"They are distorting and misinforming the people. It is absolutely not true," Banerjee told reporters at the before leaving for Siliguri.

Malda district BJP said Shah will land at from where he will take a helicopter to Malda. He would reach Narayanpur, where a temporary helipad has been constructed for landing of his helicopter.

The said only the place of landing has been changed for safety and security reasons.

"As per police request they even change my helicopter landing. They have granted all the permissions for the meetings because we believe in democracy. They have asked for permission at different places and we have given all the permissions," Banerjee said.

Shah, who has just recovered from swine flu, is scheduled to address a rally in Malda Tuesday. The next day he will address rallies in Jhargram and districts.

The rallies come close on the heels of a mega public meeting organised in Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground by the Trinamool in which all top opposition leaders from across the country were present.

When contacted, a of the said, "This (allegation of refusal of permission) is incorrect, there were some security-related issues because of some ongoing construction work at the helipad. The matter is being processed and no objection is being given."



Reacting to BJP's claims on the permission, a senior said the allegations against the are baseless and the BJP is trying to make an issue out of nothing.

"We will see what exactly happened. The district police administration might have taken the call after looking at every aspect," the said.

The BJP also claimed that permission for the venue of Shah's rally in district's Suri was denied by the authorities. A said permission was denied for all the grounds in the area citing that they were already booked on that day.

The BJP will hold the rally on a land owned by a

BJP said his agriculture land along with that of some others at Suri were being used for the rally and constructing a helipad.

"The district administration denied permission for the public grounds that we had applied for, saying that those were already booked," Mondal said.

The party had planned 'Rath Yatras' touching all the 42 constituencies in the state but was denied permission by the and has since been caught in legal tangles.

It is now focusing on the series of rallies, which are to be addressed by Shah and The is scheduled to address a couple of public meetings in the state in the next few weeks.

BJP has identified as a priority state and Shah has set a target of winning 22 seats in the from here.

