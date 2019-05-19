Alexandra Daddario to star in 'Celestial Blue'

Alexandra is set to headline horror thriller "Celestial Blue".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Australian writer/director will helm the project.

The "Baywatch" star will play a flight attendant faced with a deadly pandemic on-board a Sydney-bound flight from She is forced to summon inner strength she never knew existed.

Covert Media, headed by Paul Hanson, will finance, produce and handle worldwide rights on the project.

is also on board as

