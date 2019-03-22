Rahul says all BJP leaders corrupt after magazine's story about Yeddyurappa

Friday said all BJP leaders were "corrupt", citing a magazine’s report that said former chief paid Rs 1,800 crore as bribes to top leaders of the saffron party.

The report by The Caravan magazine cited a diary of Yeddyurappa containing details of the alleged pay-offs to senior BJP leaders.



BJP ke sare Chowkidar Chor Hai.



NoMo

Arun Jaitley

Rajnath Singh

"All 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the BJP are thieves. NoMo. Rajnath Singh...," he tweeted, tagging the report.

The has demanded an investigation into the diaries by the Lokpal to ascertain whether the bribes were actually paid.

claimed that after all the "fake" issues have collapsed, "the desperate are now relying on forgery".

"The campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can't save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills," Shah claimed on