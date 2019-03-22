JUST IN
Rahul says all BJP leaders corrupt after magazine's story about Yeddyurappa

The Congress has demanded an investigation into the diaries by the Lokpal to ascertain whether the bribes were actually paid

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BS Yeddyurappa
BS Yeddyurappa. File photo.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said all BJP leaders were "corrupt", citing a magazine’s report that said former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,800 crore as bribes to top leaders of the saffron party.

The report by The Caravan magazine cited a diary of Yeddyurappa containing details of the alleged pay-offs to senior BJP leaders.
 

 

"All 'chowkidars' (watchmen) of the BJP are thieves. NoMo. Arun Jaitley. Rajnath Singh...," he tweeted, tagging the report.

The Congress has demanded an investigation into the diaries by the Lokpal to ascertain whether the bribes were actually paid.

BJP president Amit Shah claimed that after all the "fake" issues have collapsed, "the desperate are now relying on forgery".

"The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery can't save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills," Shah claimed on Twitter.
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 17:40 IST

