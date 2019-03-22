Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, may contest Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi

-
Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.
The former opening batsman joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup.
He was recently conferred upon the Padma Shri award.
BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.
A final decision is yet to be taken though, they added.
Gautam Gambhir: I am joining this party(BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform pic.twitter.com/barD8XA7W9— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
