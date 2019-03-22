JUST IN
Business Standard

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, may contest Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi

BJP sources said Gautam Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Gambhir
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: ANI

Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.

The former opening batsman joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup.

He was recently conferred upon the Padma Shri award.

BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

A final decision is yet to be taken though, they added.
 

 

 
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 12:30 IST

