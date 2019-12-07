Air India's subsidiary starts Guwahati-Dimapur-Imphal flight under UDAN

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Limited on Saturday formally commenced its maiden flight operation connecting Guwahati-Dimapur-Imphal under regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN).

It will connect Guwahati-DimapurImphal-Dimapur- Guwahati three times a week on both routes, officials said.

Nagaland Transport Minister P Paiwang Konyak flagged off the inaugural flight at Dimapur airport here on Saturday.

The minister stated that presently Nagaland has two flights connecting with the rest of the country.

He said the introduction of Alliance Air service under UDAN, it will boost connectivity, facilitate economic growth and the tourism sector for Nagaland.

Chief Executive Officer, Alliance Air, C S Subbiah said that the service will be upgraded to daily service in future and will work out to introduce connecting flight to Delhi from Guwahati as suggested by the minister.