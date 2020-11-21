Alliance with BJP for 2021 elections to continue: AIADMK's top leaders

The ruling in Tamil Nadu on Saturday said its alliance with the will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections and exuded confidence it will win a hatrick poll next year.

top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami made the announcement at a government event here, attended by Union Home Minister and veteran Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Palaniswami is the Co-Coordinator while Coordinator Panneerselvam is his deputy.

"I would like to inform through this meeting that in the coming election (2021), the victorious alliance of AIADMK and will continue," Panneerselvam said.

Palaniswami, who said Prime Minister Modi and Shah were working towards making the country a superpower, asserted that "the alliance formed for the Lok Sabha polls will continue."



"Our alliance will win maximum seats and AIADMK will retain power," he said.

The AIADMK and the BJP aligned for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, along with others, including PMK, but the combine could win only the lone Theni seat out of the 39 segments in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party clinching it.

The top leaders' assertion comes in the backdrop of the government's denial of permission to the BJP's Vel Yatra,aimed at exposing the DMK for "lending support" to an atheist group accused of denigrating Tamil hymn 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham', sung in praise of Lord Muruga, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIADMK had recently lashed out at its saffron ally on the matter and accused it of attempting votebank politics.

BJP state President L Murugan has been courting arrest in different towns after trying to take out the procession despite denial of permission.

