JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Renault says Ghosn received personal benefit from corporate sponsorship deal

Two youths killed after car falls into gorge in Shimla
Business Standard

Allsec Technologies to offer payroll service to Samsung

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Payroll service provider Allsec Technologies Thursday said it would provide customised software service to Korean electronic major Samsung across 28 countries.

Allsec Technologies would be providing payroll, reimbursements, payroll related taxation, compliance with Samsung's extant ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, the city-based company said in a statement.

"This venture marks yet another milestone in Allsec's successful track record of equipping businesses to embrace advanced technologies in HR operations, Allsec Technologies Co-founder Jagadish Ramamoorthi said.

"Though each country has its own payroll policy and taxation laws, Allsec will pickup respective employee data through an automated interfacing capability," he said.

Allsec would provide customised software solution to the employees of Samsung who can view their payroll data with integration to time sheets, among others.

Besides it would also provide seamless access to customer data on intranet through Employee Self Service (ESS) portal, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements