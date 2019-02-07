Allsec Technologies to offer payroll service to Samsung

-
Payroll service provider Allsec Technologies Thursday said it would provide customised software service to Korean electronic major Samsung across 28 countries.
Allsec Technologies would be providing payroll, reimbursements, payroll related taxation, compliance with Samsung's extant ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, the city-based company said in a statement.
"This venture marks yet another milestone in Allsec's successful track record of equipping businesses to embrace advanced technologies in HR operations, Allsec Technologies Co-founder Jagadish Ramamoorthi said.
"Though each country has its own payroll policy and taxation laws, Allsec will pickup respective employee data through an automated interfacing capability," he said.
Allsec would provide customised software solution to the employees of Samsung who can view their payroll data with integration to time sheets, among others.
Besides it would also provide seamless access to customer data on intranet through Employee Self Service (ESS) portal, it added.
