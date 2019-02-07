Allsec Technologies to offer payroll service to Samsung

service provider Allsec Technologies Thursday said it would provide customised software service to Korean electronic across 28 countries.

would be providing payroll, reimbursements, related taxation, compliance with Samsung's extant ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems, the city-based company said in a statement.

"This venture marks yet another milestone in Allsec's successful track record of equipping businesses to embrace advanced technologies in HR operations, said.

"Though each country has its own policy and taxation laws, Allsec will pickup respective employee data through an automated interfacing capability," he said.

Allsec would provide to the employees of who can view their payroll data with integration to time sheets, among others.

Besides it would also provide seamless access to customer data on intranet through Employee Self Service (ESS) portal, it added.

