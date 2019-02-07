Amarinder assures Swaraj after reports of 4 Indians stuck in Armenia

on Thursday assured Swaraj that appropriate action would be taken against the accused of sending four Punjabis to fraudulently.

ccording to a media report, four Indians from are stuck in and had uploaded a video on social media, requesting parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann to bring them back.

told Swaraj that a case had already been registered by the in the matter.

".@SushmaSwaraj ji a case has already been registered and I've instructed the @DGPPunjabPolice to take appropriate action against the suspects immediately. Will keep you informed," tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj tweeted about the plight of four Indians from The said the Indian in had reached them and was providing all help and assistance.

Swaraj also spoke to the and asked him to apprehend the concerned. "He (Singh) has promised immediate action in the matter," she added.

The have booked six people, including an Armenia-based travel agent, for allegedly fraudulently sending the four men to Armenia on tourist visa last December after promising work visa.

On the basis of the statements by the family members of the trapped persons, the has registered two FIRs -- one under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and another under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)