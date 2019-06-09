Alternative meat seen as potentially juicy business

No longer at the fringes, plant-based meats are selling well in supermarkets and emerging as a hot for fast chains, industrial companies and Wall Street investors.

has estimated the market for plant-based meat could easily top USD 100 billion in 15 years.

says the "alternative meat" market could account for around 10 percent of all global meat sales, or up to USD140 billion in 10 years.

Among big restaurant chains, has been testing since April a version of its flagship "Whopper," while has unveiled a meatless burger in is studying non-meat options for its menu.

Alternatives to meat are not new, of course, but startups and other growing players in the business have taken advantage of newer technologies to simulate the taste and texture of authentic meat more comprehensively.

At the same time, more consumers are opting for plant-based products out of concern for the environment, animal welfare or for health reasons.

The best-known new ventures, Impossible Food and Beyond Meat, have had difficulty at times meeting surging demand for their products, even as Wall Street has bet on their potential.

On its first day on Wall Street as a publicly-traded company, surged 163 percent, finishing the session at USD65.75.

Since then, shares have more than doubled, ending Friday's session at USD139.13, up a stunning 39.4 percent after the company said it anticipates sales growth of 140 percent.

Impossible Burger, which is already sold in more than 7,000 restaurants in the and Asia, recently raised USD300 million in a financing round that valued the company at USD2 billion.

Among companies, Swiss giant in April launched its "Incredible Burger" in based on soy, wheat and extracts of beetroot and other plants.

In the fall, plans to offer a pea-based "Sweet Earth" veggie burger in the

Anglo-Dutch company last year bought the Butcher, which has said it aims to become the "largest in the world" with plant-based meat.

US company has been present in alternative meat since the 1970s through MorningStar Farms. While the brand has not enjoyed the same outsized gains of late as the newer players, it remains the biggest producer in the

Others active in the burgeoning business include Brazilian giant JBS, which is launching a burger in its home market, and Tyson Foods, a one-time investor in that plans its own Sales of alternative meat jumped 23 percent in 2018 in the United States, according to the

Yet that accounts for just one percent of the total market for meat, much lower than the 13 percent of milk represented by non-dairy sources such as soy, almond and coconut.

In spite of the strong potential, analysts caution against losing sight of some uncertainties facing the industry.

"There are risk factors to consider, such as alternative being less healthy than claimed as a result of additives to appeal to customer taste," said the note.

also pointed to "potential regulatory restrictions" as far as marketing. For example, farm groups have lobbied to restrict the term "meat" to animal-based products.

Also, there is always a risk that emerging stars in the business could be roiled by a recall, said JPMorgan.

And the impact of mistakes could be amplified by the growing presence of bigger and more diversified companies that are racing into the market. The conventional companies also have sophisticated supply chains and ready access to capital.

