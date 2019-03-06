Aluminium futures slip 0.31 pc on muted demand

Aluminium prices fell 0.31 per cent to Rs 145.20 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from the spot market on muted demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March declined by 45 paise, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 145.20 per kg in a business turnover of 2,284 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in April fell by 60 paise, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 145.35 per kg in 137 lots.

Analysts said, cutting down of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

