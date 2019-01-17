JUST IN
Business Standard

Aluminium futures up 0.11% on spot demand, global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices inched up 0.11 per cent to Rs 132.40 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February edged up by 25 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 132.40 per kg in 481 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:22 IST

