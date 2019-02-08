Aluminium futures up 0.22% on spot demand, global cues

prices inched up 0.22 per cent to Rs 134.40 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery this month edged up by 30 paise, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 134.40 per kg in 225 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in prices to participants building up positions on rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)