Aluminium futures up 0.22% on spot demand, global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices inched up 0.22 per cent to Rs 134.40 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery this month edged up by 30 paise, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 134.40 per kg in 225 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in aluminium prices to participants building up positions on rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 14:30 IST

