Amanda Bynes suffers relapse, checks into a mental health facility

Bynes has once again checked into a mental health facility after she suffered a

A source close to the 32-year-old told that Bynes checked into the rehabilitation facility in January.

The had a "relapse" and is getting help and treatment from mental health professionals and addiction counsellors for drug addiction and mental health issues, the source added.

In November last year, Bynes, who had taken a break from acting in 2012 to focus on her life, had said that she is ready to return to the spotlight after enduring a "dark, sad world" of drug abuse.

The actor had revealed to Paper magazine that she first started smoking marijuana at the age of 16 but it was her dependence on Adderall that led to her spiralling out of control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)