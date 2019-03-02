Sai Charan Koya enters pre-quarterfinals at Dutch Junior International

India's Sai Charan put up a brilliant performance to upset top seed Indonesia's Syabda Belawa and storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the Dutch Junior International in Haarlem, on Friday.

The lad needed 38 minutes to prevail over Belawa 21-11, 21-19.

The 16-year-old was joined by Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Priyanshu Rajawat in the Round of 16 on a day of some scintillating upsets by the young Indian shuttlers.

Manipur's Meiraba registered a strong 21-13, 21-16 victory over the ninth seed while Dhar native Rajawat emerged a fluent 21-14, 21-12 winner over the 13th seed Miguel San Luis, also of

dazzled in girls' singles as well with a mature show from Gayatri Gopichand. The 15-year-old staved off a stiff resistance from the 10th seeded in the first game and then ran away in the second to secure a 21-17, 21-12 win en route to the pre-quarters.

However, it was curtains for Samiya Imad Farooqui, Smit Toshniwal and Treesa Jolly.

Farooqui was beaten 18-21, 15-21 by the fourth seed Anastasiia Shapovalova, 12th seeded Toshniwal was edged 21-18, 12-21, 17-21 by Korea's Hye Jin Choi, while Jolly could not overcome the 16th seeded So Yul Lee, falling 13-21, 10-21.

The boys' doubles team of and were the only Indian doubles pair to win on Day 3 of this Junior International Grand Prix event as the Indian challenge got over in girls' doubles.

Bokka and Panjala, both hailing from Telengana, pummelled the French combine of and 21-10, 21-9 to enter the pre-quarter-finals of boys' doubles.

and Edwin Joy, meanwhile, went down 9-21, 15-21 to and

In the girls' doubles section, Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri were shown the door 10-21, 21-16, 12-21 by Danes and

