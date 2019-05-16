Amarinder's career will end after LS polls: Sukhbir

SukhbirSingh Wednesday accused Minister of "reneging" on poll promises and claimed the leader's career will end after his party loses the Lok Sabha elections.

also dared Singh to make his performance a poll plank in the Lok Sabha elections.

"This election will see the end of Amarinder's career and he knows it. That is why he has already started naming his successors so that he can have a man of his choice still in saddle after he is thrown out," said in a statement here.

" sahib actually wants someone dependent on him to succeed him. But only one thing is certain at this stage and that is that Amarinder will not remain the CM after the debacle in in these elections and this will draw curtains on his political career. Hence, there is desperation in his outbursts against Akalis," the added.

Badal's remarks came after Singh, while addressing a rally in Pathankot in support of candidate on May 11, said, "Sunil has spent his entire life serving people and only such people work for people. You will once see him as CM of "



Badal dared Singh to seek votes on the basis of the poll promises fulfilled by his government.

"I know he will not do this and will keep trying to hide behind false accusations on other issues... But his game is up," the said.

"The failures of and betrayal by Amarinder still remain the main issues for the people of Punjab in these Lok Sabha elections. Amarinder is trying to run away from facing the people on two years of his misgovernance," he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)