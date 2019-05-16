JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata conducts protest march against vandalism

Saudi Arabia approves permanent residency for first time
Business Standard

Photos capture near-drowning of migrants on US-Mexico border

AP  |  Eagle Pass (US) 

New photos capture the dramatic rescue of a 7-year-old boy from Honduras who nearly drowned in the river separating the U.S. and Mexico until Border Patrol agents rescued him.

The San Antonio Express-News reported Wednesday on the rescue of four adults and five children who tried to cross the Rio Grande in inflatable children's pools near Eagle Pass, Texas. The pools capsized. Agents pulled the group out of the water Friday and eventually took them into custody.

The river is especially strong between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico. An adult and three children were recently swept away trying to cross the river nearby; all four are presumed dead.

The Border Patrol made 99,000 apprehensions on the southern border just in April. Most were adults and children from Central America expected to seek asylum .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 00:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU