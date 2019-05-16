Mamata conducts protest march against vandalism

Wednesday conducted a protest march against the vandalism during Amit Shah's roadshow in the city on Tuesday.

Accompanied by leading intellectuals of the city, Banerjee walked for about 6 km from the Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata to Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata. area in the northern part of the city.

TMC supporters who took part in the march shouted slogans against Shah and Narendra Modi, and condemned shattering of the bust of Ishwar

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar was vandalised during the violence.

Carrying posters and replicas of Vidyasagar's bust, TMC cadres demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the vandalism.

Banerjee and several top TMC leaders have changed profile pictures of their and profiles with photo of Vidyasagar on Wednesday to protest desecration of the bust of the great social reformer.

Trinamool Congress's official profile on and was also changed with an image of Vidyasagar.

The vandalism took place at Vidyasagar College, an institution named after the icon.

