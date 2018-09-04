Amazon India Hindi marketplace to woo new e-shoppers

US Tuesday announced launch of its marketplace in Hindi as it looks to take on Flipkart, and woo a potential 100 million new shoppers coming online.

Presently, websites and apps of Walmart-backed and other players like Snapdeal, Mall and ShopClues are available only in English and the desi avatar of will allow it to capitalise on the vast, untapped market of Hindi-speaking customers.

"Launch of the Hindi shopping experience is a significant step towards bringing the next 100 million This first Indian language launch will enable crores of Hindi-preferring customers across to shop in their preferred language," Vice President, told reporters here.

He added that the move will also help the US-based company tap into new customers, who will come online during the festive season sales.

According to industry studies, the Hindi is likely to outgrow the English user base by 2021 and along with Marathi and Bengali users, will drive volume growth.

This could be critical for the Indian sector that is forecast to grow to USD 200 billion in size in a decade, as per industry reports.

Interestingly, had announced the acquisition of Liv.ai -- an artificial intelligence-led start-up -- last month for an undisclosed amount. It had said the move was aimed at catering to the next wave of growth of that is coming from tier II cities and beyond.

too, in 2015, had run a pilot for a few months to offer its marketplace in 14 Indian languages.

Tiwary said like the English version, customers will get detailed product information, find deals and discounts, and will be able to place and pay for their orders, among other things through the Hindi interface.

The Hindi marketplace, which took about three quarters to develop, will be available for users of Amazon mobile app and mobile website.

"Getting Indian languages right in a shopping context is hard but an interesting opportunity. We combined both human effort to craft the right experience and AI to scale this experience across the vast selection available at Amazon," Customer Experience and Director said.

He added that more features like product reviews, ratings, question and answers will be available in Hindi over the next few months.

Asked if the company was working on enabling other Indian languages on its platform, Tiwary said Amazon would look at that but did not comment on the timeline.

Amazon has been focussing on teaching its digital assistant, local Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi and Bengali as part of efforts to improve Alexa's

