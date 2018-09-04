Liquor & spirit worth Rs 1 crore seized in Bihar

Excise officials Tuesday seized 490 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 40 drums of spirit worth Rs 1 crore and arrested a person in this connection from Bihar's district.

District said that 490 cartons of foreign liquor and 40 drums of spirit - each drum containing 200 litres - were seized from two trucks at Balthari check-post under station of the district.

The value of the seized items - liquor and spirit - are estimated to be around Rs 1 crore in the open market, the said.

During the search and raid, the team arrested the of a vehicle identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sonipat district of while other persons managed to escape from the spot, the said.

Manufacture, trade, sale, consumption and possession of liquor was completely banned in by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

