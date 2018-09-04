Liquor & spirit worth Rs 1 crore seized in Bihar

Excise officials Tuesday seized 490 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 40 drums of spirit worth Rs 1 crore and arrested a person in this connection from Bihar's Gopalganj district.
District Excise Superintendent Priya Ranjan said that 490 cartons of foreign liquor and 40 drums of spirit - each drum containing 200 litres - were seized from two trucks at Balthari check-post under Kuchaikot police station of the district.
The value of the seized items - liquor and spirit - are estimated to be around Rs 1 crore in the open market, the excise superintendent said.
During the search and raid, the team arrested the driver of a vehicle identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sonipat district of Haryana while other persons managed to escape from the spot, the officer said.
Manufacture, trade, sale, consumption and possession of liquor was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU