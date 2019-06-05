Amazon pulls plug on 'Sneaky Pete' after three seasons

Studios has cancelled "Sneaky Pete" after just three seasons.

The third season of the show, co-created by and David Shore, premiered on Prime Video last month.

The series follows Marius Josipovic (Ribisi), a released convict who adopts the identity of his cell mate, Pete Murphy, in order to avoid his past life.

The show also featured Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Michael Drayer, Peter Gerety, and Margo Martindale, while Cranston had a recurring role, according to The

was the showrunner on season three, after taking over for

Cranston also produced along with

The show was produced by Moonshot Entertainment in collaboration with Studios and

