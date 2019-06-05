CM tells minister to submit report cards of their depts every

Naveen has told his ministers to submit monthly report cards on steps taken by their departments for implementing the ruling BJD's election manifesto, an said.

The ministers were told to submit their report cards with the (CMO) by the seventh of every month, an statement said on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the council of ministers held on May 29 adopted the manifesto as the programme for the next five years.

had also informed the ministers that the state government would have to apprise the people about implementation of promises made during the elections.

Since the government has set priority on poverty alleviation, empowerment of women, development of weaker sections of the society and welfare of youths, the ministers were told to act accordingly to meet the target.

The has also suggested to the ministers to set their department's priority keeping an eye on the promises made to the people.

has also stressed on the completion of the programmes within specific time frame.

"The has this time added 'Time' to the previous government's 4T formula of - Team work, Technology, Transparency and Transformation -," the statement said.

Patnaik has been stressing on a progressive model of governance this time.

The BJD government is in power in since 2000 and in the recently held Assembly elections the regional party won 112 seats in the 147-member state Assembly.

