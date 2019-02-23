Amicus curiae reaches Puri, holds series of meetings

The appointed curiae Saturday reached Puri and held a series of meetings with various stakeholders.

Kumar has been appointed by the apex court to look into the affairs of the in Puri and suggest reforms.

Kumar held a meeting with the Temple Managing Committee Chairman and Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, servitors, district administration, police, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and others.

After his meeting with the curiae, Deb said the subsequent Odisha governments have not given due attention towards the

The since 1960 has taken over the temple administration from Gajapati.

"It was expected that the government would be able to overcome lacunae in the functioning of the temple. But sadly, the subsequent governments have till date not been able to bring about reforms," Deb said.

The Gajapati pointed out that while things changed for the better within two years in Lord Tirupati and Vaishno Devi temples after being taken over by the and Jammu and Kashmir governments, respectively, there has been no such development in

The Gajapati said there is a need for major reforms in the functioning of three aspects - temple administration, sevayats and religious practices at the

"I have told the curiae that if the three aspects were taken care of, it will become easier to implement other reforms," Gajapati said.

Kumar said that all the arrangements were satisfactory in Puri Srimandir but there was scope for improvement.

On the basis of the opinion of all stakeholders, the will prepare a comprehensive report and submit it to the apex court, said SJTA chief P K Mohapatra.

The court, after examining the amicus curiae's report, will hear a case on February 27.

Ahead of the amicus curiaes visit, his and senior had arrived in Puri on February 20 and held meetings with the temple administration and servitors on the apex Courts 12-point reforms proposals for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)