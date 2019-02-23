Teenaged boy drowns in swimming pool

A teenaged boy allegedly drowned in a at a facility at Rajendranagar area here, police said Saturday.

The boy, aged between 15 to 16 years, had gone to the pool with his friends on Friday, but a caretaker told them to leave as it was beyond the stipulated time, police said.

His friends then took a shower and left, but came back after they found him missing and found his body in the pool.

CCTV footage showed that the boy had ventured into the alone and drowned at a spot where the depth was more, police said.

A case of negligence was registered against the owner of the and the person who took it on lease on a complaint from the boy's father, police said.

