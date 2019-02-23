Shetti calls party meeting to decide on alliance with oppn

Swabhimani (SSS) leader has called a meeting of the party's committee on February 28 to take a final call on alliance with opposition parties for the coming polls.

leaders including Shetti, the from Hatkanangale, and Ravikant Tupkar held a five-hour-long meeting in Kolhapur Saturday.

Sources said they also discussed if the party should contest the elections without any alliance, as the Congress, NCP and other opposition parties have not given any proposal to the yet.

"We have called a state meeting on February 28 in Pune. In the meeting it will be decided whether to go with the opposition alliance or to go solo," Shetti told reporters.

According to the sources, the is firm on fielding candidates from Hatkanagale, Buldhana and Wardha.

While Shetti will contest from Hatkanangle, the party is planning to field Tupkar and former Union Subodh Mohite from Buldhana and Wardha, respectively.

Before the state committee's meeting, the party will also hold 'Elgar Melava' on February 27 at Madha.

The SSS, a farmer-centric organisation, was earlier part of the BJP-led alliance in before it parted ways for alleged anti-farmer policies of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)