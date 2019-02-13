Amid infighting between its officers, CBI registered 67 cases in January alone

The (CBI) registered 67 cases in the last month alone when the agency was in the over the infighting involving its two top former officers, according to a written reply given by the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The probe agency had filed a total of 765 cases in 2018 as against 940 in 2017, it said.

As many as 925 cases were filed by the in 2016. Up to January 31, this year, the has registered 67 cases, of State for Personnel said.

As per the provisions of the Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the superintendence over the in respect of investigation of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act cases vests with the (CVC).

"To perform this statutory role, the CVC conducts regularly monthly review meeting with Director, CBI in which among other things, an in-depth review of the progress of investigation of cases under PC Act is done," the said.

Former police was on February 2 named the new of the CBI, which was working without its following the ouster of on January 10.

Verma was removed after being engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre Rakesh Asthana, who was then working as the special in the probe agency,

Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)