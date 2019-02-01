CBI arrests two in Delhi for trying to sell ivory trophies

The CBI has arrested two persons from here for allegedly trying to sell two carved trophies, officials said Friday.

The owner of a jewellery shop, Lalit Kumar Sahdev, and a middleman were nabbed in a trap operation by the (CBI) when they were trying to sell the trophies for Rs 36 lakh.

Any kind of trade of trophies is banned under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

It was also alleged that the accused were in search of prospective buyers for these trophies to sell the same for their personal gain, CBI said in a statement.

Both the arrested accused were sent to the CBI custody till February 3 by a on Friday.

