Amit Bhadhana's Latest Video School Ka Last Day is Pure Delight for Fans

/ -- The youth and famous is trending on YouTube with his new video, posted on 20th June 2019.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928749/Amit_Bhadana.jpg )



The day before, he posted a story on giving his fans and followers special information about a giveaway upon his completion of 15 million YouTube viewers - in his upcoming video which he describes 'very close to his heart.' The video came online at 7:30PM on 20th June. In honor and praise of that, he describes in two-three steps, how to enter into this giveaway contest.

Bhadana in collaboration with Lord Mobiles game has decided of this giveaway to his fans, where the followers are to download the gaming app Lords Mobile via the link description given below his video. Log into the contest and fans could win prizes like mobiles and laptops worth a fortune.

The name of the contestants who are decided as winners by Lord Mobiles, will have their name announced on Bhadana's story for 9 days continuously. Right now, the video is trending on YouTube with 12 million views for now, which could increase in the near future. The post has generated 152K views on and the contest is creating a lot of buzz.

About Amit Bhadana: A very popular and YouTuber, he makes funny and informative videos. He is active on most of the like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and has more than 15 million subscribers on Youtube.

Source: Digipoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

