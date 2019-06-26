JUST IN
Business Standard

US military says 2 service personnel killed in Afghanistan

AP  |  Kabul 

The US military says two service members have been killed in Afghanistan. It did not offer any details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths.

The statement says the killings occurred Wednesday, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a quick visit to the Afghan capital of Kabul where he said Washington was hopeful of a peace deal before September 1.

It's not clear if the deaths were the result of the war, which at nearly 18 years is America's longest running. The United States is holding direct talks with the Taliban to secure a deal that will bring the warring sides together in peace.

The US statement says the identities of the soldiers would not be released until their families had been notified.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 09:55 IST

