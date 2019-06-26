Denmark's Social Democrat leader forms new leftist government

Denmark's Social Democrat leader has announced she will form a after reaching an agreement with three left and centre-left parties after weeks of negotiations.

"Now we have reached the goal... we have shown that when Danes vote as they have done, a new majority can turn their hopes into actions," said Mette Frederiksen, who will become in a country where minority governments are the norm.

The opposition won a June 5 as expected, ousting Lars Lokke Rasmussen's after several of his key allies suffered scathing losses at the polls.

Frederiksen said she will present the 18-page agreement on Wednesday, with the new government expected to be unveiled on Thursday.

"It is a political document, one of the first in the world, that really defines green ambitions," she said.

"We will develop a climate plan, a binding law on climate and reduce greenhouse emissions by 70 per cent.

