Woman, son killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai, 1 arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A woman and her son were killed after being run over by a car late Monday night in Seawoods in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place on Palm Beach road in Sector 50 of Nerul, Inspector Ravindra Patil of NRI police station said.

"The victims were standing on the pavement near their scooter and talking when a car rammed into them. Amol Patil (25) died instantly. His mother Lalit (55) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The woman's three- year-old granddaughter fortunately escaped without injuries," he informed.

He identified the driver of the car as Amir Ismail (25) and said a case has been registered under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Ismail has been arrested, he added.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 19:25 IST

