Woman, son killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai, 1 arrested

A woman and her son were killed after being run over by a car late Monday night in Seawoods in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place on road in Sector 50 of Nerul, of station said.

"The victims were standing on the pavement near their scooter and talking when a car rammed into them. Amol Patil (25) died instantly. His mother (55) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The woman's three- year-old granddaughter fortunately escaped without injuries," he informed.

He identified the of the car as (25) and said a case has been registered under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Ismail has been arrested, he added.

