Amplus bags 150 MW solar projects in Haryana

Amplus Solar said Monday that it has secured approval from the government for two power projects of 150 MW for supplying clean to industries.

Amplus Solar expects to make a capital investment of Rs 750 crore for these open access projects, a company statement said.

Under the open access route, industrial and commercial users can from the open market. They can purchase power from a number of suppliers and can also meet their Renewable Purchase Obligations.

The company had signed an MoU with the Department of Renewable Energy, Government of Haryana, in 2016 to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the solar sector in line with the Solar Policy that has a target of 3,200 MW of solar projects.

Gurgaon-headquartered Amplus will set up these projects under group captive model in Sirsa and Bhiwani districts where it has already acquired 575 acres of land under a long-term lease. Construction of the plants is expected to begin soon and will be operational this year.

"These projects provide steady flow of income to the local populations during construction and operation of the plant. We essentially are creating a based ecosystem to support the local population for a better livelihood for current as well as future generation," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, & MD, Amplus Solar in the statement.

The company has developed several marquee rooftop projects of over 15 MW under RESCO (Renewable Service Company) model in and is already supplying solar to customers like Mahindra Defense, Rapid Metro, Motherson Group, hospital, and several others.

Amplus is a 100 per of Petronas Holdings, and has regional offices in Bengaluru, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and

