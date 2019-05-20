One would now be known by work, not father's name: Oberoi

on Monday said has changed a lot in the last five years and now a person will be known by his work rather than the family legacy.

He was speaking at the launch of a poster of 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on in which he plays the lead role, by here.

The film is slated to release in 40 countries this Friday, he said.

said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to play a "great personality" (Modi) in the film and happy that its poster was launched by Gadkari.

"Both are 'karmayogis' and heroes in real sense. has changed a lot in the last five years. I think 'ab aapke baap ka naam nahi...kaam chalega' (now a person will be known by his work instead of the father's name)," he said.

said he faced lot of troubles in securing the biopic's release, "but they could neither stop the film nor Modi".

"I don't know what they were scared of - the film or the chowkidaar's stick? People who have big cases against them and don't appear in court dragged us to court. People who are infamous for taking 'commission' dragged us to the Election Commission," he said, without taking any names.

"23 tarik aa rahi hai...inka time aayega...yehi kehna chahunga shehzaadeji (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi)...ab hoga nyay (the date of Lok Sabha polls result is nearing...now justice will be done)," he said.

To a query, he rued lack of support from the film industry towards his movie.

"There should be efforts to bring about unity, otherwise we will remain a soft target," he said.

The film's producer, Sandeep Singh, said he also wanted to make a biopic on Gadkari, but the leader was not keen on it.

On the film's tagline 'Ab koi nahi rok sakta' mentioned on its poster, he expressed confidence that the BJP will once again come to power under Modi's leadership.

On the occasion, Gadkari said the movie will inspire and motivate the young generation.

"Modiji has brought recognition and respect to across the world. Things which did not happen in the last 50 years happened in last five years," he said, listing the NDA government's various developmental works.

