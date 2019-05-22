JUST IN
Business Standard

Amy Schumer returns to stand-up comedy

Press Trust of India  |  New York 

Two weeks after giving birth to her son, actor-comic Amy Schumer is back on the comedy scene.

The 37-year-old star, who welcomed Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fischer on on May 5, took to Instagram to mark her return.

"Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!" captioned Schumer who performed at New York City's Comedy Cellar.

The "I Feel Pretty" actor faced a tough pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, characterised by severe nausea and vomiting.

She announced her pregnancy last October.

In February, Schumer cancelled her comedy tour due to "complications".

Wed, May 22 2019. 09:46 IST

