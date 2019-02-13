Amy Schumer's comedy special to premiere on Netflix in March

will be returning to on March 19 with a new comedy special titled " Growing".

The special is her second for the streaming service, after 2017's "The Leather Special".

In " Growing", she gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth, reported Deadline.

Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedienne talks about the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)