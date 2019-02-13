JUST IN
Business Standard

Amy Schumer's comedy special to premiere on Netflix in March

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Amy Schumer will be returning to Netflix on March 19 with a new comedy special titled "Amy Schumer Growing".

The special is her second for the streaming service, after 2017's "The Leather Special".

In "Amy Schumer Growing", she gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth, reported Deadline.

Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedienne talks about the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 14:20 IST

