Amy Schumer's comedy special to premiere on Netflix in March

Amy Schumer will be returning to Netflix on March 19 with a new comedy special titled "Amy Schumer Growing".
The special is her second for the streaming service, after 2017's "The Leather Special".
In "Amy Schumer Growing", she gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth, reported Deadline.
Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedienne talks about the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss.
