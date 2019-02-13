JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Shareholders not disadvantaged in transactions with Aditya Medisales: Sun Pharma

Marine snail venom may improve insulin for diabetics
Business Standard

Arunachal guv seeks Centre's aid to boost tourism

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday sought help from the Centre to boost tourism in the state, an official statement said.

The governor, during his meeting with Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons at New Delhi, stressed that the state's tourism sector, with an adequate aid from the Centre, can create jobs and generate more revenue, it said.

Mishra also sought the central government's assistance to develop places which have tourism potential.

He assured Alphons of optimum utilisation of funds allotted by the Union government to build tourism infrastructure in the state, the statement added.

Mishra had recently chaired a meeting of state tourism officials to discuss the status of development projects at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district.

The state government is taking initiatives to develop Parshuram Kund as a major pilgrimage site.

Dedicated to sage Parshuram, the site attracts pilgrims from across the nation and Nepal every year, especially during Makar Sankranti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements