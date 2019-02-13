Arunachal guv seeks Centre's aid to boost tourism

Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday sought help from the Centre to boost tourism in the state, an official statement said.

The governor, during his meeting with of State for Tourism K J Alphons at New Delhi, stressed that the state's tourism sector, with an adequate aid from the Centre, can create jobs and generate more revenue, it said.

Mishra also sought the central government's assistance to develop places which have tourism potential.

He assured Alphons of optimum utilisation of funds allotted by the to build tourism infrastructure in the state, the statement added.

Mishra had recently chaired a meeting of state tourism officials to discuss the status of development projects at Parshuram Kund in district.

The is taking initiatives to develop Parshuram Kund as a major

Dedicated to sage Parshuram, the site attracts pilgrims from across the nation and every year, especially during Makar Sankranti.

