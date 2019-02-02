Anjali aims to defend Kolkata Full Marathon title

Defending champion will aim to retain her title and better last year's time when she competes in the Kolkata Full here on Sunday.

Anjali, the only woman in a team of seven Ultra-Runners who represented at the 100km World Championships in in September last year, won the race in 3 hours 30 minutes and 53 seconds.

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand of the meet, motivated the runners here Saturday.

The Kolkata Full will see participation from over 15,000 runners across four categories for a total prize purse of Rs 6 lakh.

This edition will also witness several inspirational runners in different categories.

Shubhashis Ghosh, who suffers from a rare heart ailment, will be competing in the 10K run, along with the visually impaired

The half category will also have 86-year-old inspiring the participants.

