Police arrested 11 migrants, including two Indians, after a mass fight at their reception centre in Bosnia that left eight people seriously injured, a said on Saturday.

The fighting, involving several hundred migrants accommodated at the centre in the northwestern town of Bihac, began late Friday, agency quoted the police as saying.

After police brought the situation under control and questioned more than 30 migrants "eight Afghan nationals, two and one Pakistani were arrested," added.

The cause of the fighting was not immediately known.

Forty migrants sought medical help among whom eight were seriously injured most likely knife wounds, doctor said.

One migrant sustained life threatening but is recovering, he added. Bosnia has become a key transit country carrying migrants from Asia, the and towards the

More than 23,000 people trudged through the mountainous Balkan state last year in a bid to slip across the border to and move on into other EU countries. While most manage to continue north, many have been thwarted by border police.

In 2018 border police caught nearly 4,500 illegal migrants, more than five times more compared with the previous year, according to a preliminary police report. An estimated 4,500 to 6,000 migrants are currently in Bosnia.

