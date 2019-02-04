Antagarh bypoll: C'garh cops file case against Jogi, Raman kin

A case of cheating and criminal conspiracy was registered against five persons, including former chief and former chief Raman Singh's son-in-law, in connection with the alleged fixing of 2014 bypoll.

An FIR was lodged late Sunday night at station against Janata (J) founder and MLA Ajit Jogi, his son Amit, former BJP Rajesh Munat, former Raman Singh's and Manturam Pawar, a senior said.

Pawar was the candidate for the 2014 Antagarh bypoll who withdrew from the fray at the last moment.

The informed that the case was taken on the basis of a complaint by and former

The five persons have been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) 420 (cheating), 171 E (punishment for bribery), 171 F (undue influence or personation at an election), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

"Nayak, in her complaint, alleged that Pawar, who was nominated as Congress candidate in the 2014 Antagarh bypoll, withdrew from the fray after receiving a bribe," the said.

"Jogi, his son Amit, Munat and Gupta had lured him by offering money. The election was influenced by bribing Pawar," the official said quoting the complaint.

The allegations have been refuted by former chief minister Jogi who called them "baseless" and "fabricated".

"The allegations are baseless and fabricated. Pawar was given a ticket by Congress Only from the fray. I was not in touch with him from a long time," Jogi said.

Pawar, on his part, has accused the of vendetta.

"The has been acting with the intention to extract revenge. Earlier, a team was constituted to probe the issue and now an FIR has been lodged by a Congress leader," Pawar said.

"A tribal is being mentally and socially victimised by Congress party and the government," he alleged.

In 2015-16, an audio clip was leaked which had purported conversations suggesting exchange of money to get at the last minute in favour of BJP nominee Bhojraj Nag, who went on to win the poll.

The audio tape suggested that was at the behest of the BJP and was facilitated by former chief minister

The clip contains several phone conversations, purportedly between Ajit Jogi, his son and then Chief Minister Raman Singh's Puneet Gupta, Pawar and former Jogi loyalists and Ameen Memon, to "fix" the bypoll.

Pawar, who pulled out a day before the last date for withdrawal, was later expelled from Congress as was Jogi.

Jogi went on to form the Janata Congress (J) while Pawar joined the BJP in March, 2015.

The Police had last month set up a special team to probe the bypoll "fixing" case.

