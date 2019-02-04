Mamata vows to save Constitution, Rajnath cautions against its

A political firestorm raged Monday as Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest against bid to question police in chit fund scam cases entered the second day, with the Minister declaring her agitation to save the "Constitution and country" will go on till the goal is achieved.

The ripple effect of in were felt in and several state capitals, as Banerjee's combative posturing on the issue drew support from several regional satraps trying to sew up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the polls.

"This is a satyagraha and I'll continue (it) till the country is saved...Constitution is saved," the firebrand TMC boss told reporters at the protest site, as she escalated her confrontation with the Modi government, a day after an all-out war broke out between the two.

As workers took to streets burning effigies of and BJP Amit Shah, called the developments in "unfortunate and unprecedented" and indicative of a "breakdown of the Constitution".

"There may be breakdown of Constitution in West Bengal...under the Constitution, the central government has been vested with the power to maintain normalcy in any part of the country," Singh told the

"Whatever happened on Sunday indicates constitutional breakdown," he said as a host of opposition parties threw their weight behind the feisty West Bengal

Singh also sought a report from Keshari Nath Tripathi which was promptly sent by Its contents were, however, not immediately known.

The failed attempt by the to question Police in connection with the and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.

A team was bodily prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Contingents of also descended on CBI premises in the city, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite Metro Cinema, one of Kolkata's landmarks.

Lakhs of depositors in several eastern states including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and were duped by the promoters of and Rose Valley groups of their hard earned money. The size of the swindle is pegged at roughly Rs 4,000 crore and that of Rose Valley a staggering Rs 15,000 crore.

Several TMC leaders including parliamentarians like Kunal Ghosh, Srinjay Bose, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Tapas Pal, besides were arrested for their alleged links with the two chit fund companies.

As the political temperature soared, with TMC workers and supporters blocking trains and holding protests, Banerjee said, "We want a peaceful demonstration. Please do not burn any effigies here."



"Save the Constitution, save the federal structure, save the police force, save the and all ranks of civil service from disaster," read the banner that fluttered on the dais Banerjee has made her home since Sunday night.

Support for the West Bengal poured in from far off Chennai, Amaravati and Bengaluru, with regional satraps backing her in her fight against the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu alleged in Amaravati that the was acting with vengeance against Banerjee as the opposition parties' rally in the West on January 19 was a great success.

Expressing solidarity with Banerjee, the TDP supremo said, "Cases against those who surrender to the BJP are being lifted. They are digging out old cases against those who oppose the BJP. The recent Kolkata rally was successful, hence the vengeance against "



"The BJP is deriving pleasure by foisting cases against opposition leaders. They are destroying constitutional institutions," he alleged.

Former H D Deve Gowda said in Bengaluru the face-off reminded him of the Emergency days.

"I am shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to arrest the Police and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency. Situation in is similar to that of the Emergency days. #SaveDemocracy," the JD(S) tweeted.

DMK chief M K also lent support to Banerjee in her endeavour to "save democracy".

"The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist I stand with @MamataOfficial in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy. #SaveDemocracy," Stalin, who had attended Banerjee's Kolkata rally last month, said in a tweet.

The also came under heavy opposition fire in the where the BJD, which had hitherto kept silent over the development, threw its weight behind the West Bengal

BJD B Mahtab said the development smacked of impropriety and also raised questions about the integrity of the CBI.

"We are not a banana republic...," he said, adding the CBI was becoming a "political stooge and political weapon" in the Centre's hand.

leader charged that the government was using the CBI as a weapon to finish the Opposition and put in place an autocratic regime.

The fight also resonated in the courtrooms in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The CBI moved the accusing the Kolkata police chief of destroying evidence in the chit fund scam cases and the top court decided to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The apex court said it will be open for the general or any other party to lay before it any material or evidence to show any West Bengal authority or was planning or trying to destroy evidence in the Saradha case.

On the other hand, the moved the Kolkata High Court against the attempt to question the and sought immediate hearing. The court, however, declined its prayer.

