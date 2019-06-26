Antariksh Dugar, Yashita win titles

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Antariksh Dugar of Chennai and Yashita Raghav of Bengaluru won the boys and girls titles respectively in the 16-17 age category in the IGU-South Zone junior golf championship here Wednesday.

The titles in the 13-15 years age-category were won by Siddharth Paruthi (Bengaluru)-boys and Kaira S Nair (Thiruvananthapuram)-girls respectively, a press note said.

Other winners: Boys: 11-12 years age-group: Saurav Paruthi (Bengaluru); 9-10 years: Tejas Mishra (Bengaluru); under-8: Tejas Rathiskanth (Sri Lanka).

Girls: 11-12 years age-group: Bharathi Mithra (Bengaluru); 9-10: Anvithi Gangisetty (Hyderabad); under-8: Ridhima Singh (Jabalpur).

A total of 80 players participated in the event, sponsored by the India Cements.

Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan gave away the prizes.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 21:35 IST

