Antariksh Dugar, Yashita win titles

Antariksh Dugar of Chennai and Yashita Raghav of Bengaluru won the boys and girls titles respectively in the 16-17 age category in the IGU-South Zone junior golf championship here Wednesday.
The titles in the 13-15 years age-category were won by Siddharth Paruthi (Bengaluru)-boys and Kaira S Nair (Thiruvananthapuram)-girls respectively, a press note said.
Other winners: Boys: 11-12 years age-group: Saurav Paruthi (Bengaluru); 9-10 years: Tejas Mishra (Bengaluru); under-8: Tejas Rathiskanth (Sri Lanka).
Girls: 11-12 years age-group: Bharathi Mithra (Bengaluru); 9-10: Anvithi Gangisetty (Hyderabad); under-8: Ridhima Singh (Jabalpur).
A total of 80 players participated in the event, sponsored by the India Cements.
Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan gave away the prizes.
