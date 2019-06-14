UP government transfers 6 IPS officers

The government Friday transferred as many as six IPS officers in the state.

This was the first transfer of senior police officials of the state after held a meeting of all district magistrates and SSPs/SPs to review in the state.

According to a statement issued by UP Home department, Director General/ (Law and Order) has been made Director General/ and Reforms Services, while ADG Varanasi zone PV Ramasastry is the new (Law and Order).

Braj Bhushan, who is ADG (Vigilance), has been made ADG Varanasi zone while Deepesh Juneja ADG (UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) has been made ADG (Security).

Juneja swapped his position with Vijay Kumar, the statement added.

Of Police/ and Reforms Services has been made the new ADG (Rules and Manuals), it said.

