Anti-Ragging Act to be strengthened: Minister

The government will strive to strengthen the Anti- Act to check harassment of students in academic institutions, a said Tuesday.

Despite the law already in place, incidents like alleged suicide by junior doctor at a hospital here take place, of state for Home said in the state Assembly.

"We will try to strengthen the Anti- Act," the said in the House.

The issue was raised by member through a Calling Attention notice.

He demanded that the trial of three doctors accused of harassing Tadvi be expedited and that the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) also be invoked against them.

Responding to it, Patil assured strict action against the accused - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal - who have been arrested in the case.

Patil said the Anti- Act would be strengthened and steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen in future.

Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors at the B Y L Nair Hospital here taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

