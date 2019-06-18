Driver held on rape charge

-
-
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver here, police said Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as Ravi Prakash Rai (30), had been arrested, they said.
The girl was alone when the accused allegedly took her to an isolated place near Bhagwanpura village around 9 pm on Monday and raped her, police said.
According to police, Ravi used to pick labourers from the gate of a labour colony near Bhagwanpur village for a fertiliser factory.
He had come to the colony to drop the labourers Monday when he saw the girl and allegedly took her to an isolated place.
On hearing the alarm raised by the girl, villagers reached there and handed over the accused to police.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.
The accused has been arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, POCSO and SC/ST Acts, police said.
