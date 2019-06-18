NAREDCO calls for boost to rental housing in upcoming budget

Realtors body has demanded a boost to rental housing in the upcoming budget from the government through incentives like 10-year holiday to on profit earned from the business.

"In view of the housing shortage in the country and the objective 'Housing for All by 2022' as also in view of the fact that all cannot afford ownership housing, we need to give a big boost to 'Rental Housing'," said.

In its budget wish-list, has recommended various incentives to promote rental housing in a big way.

It suggested that 10-year holiday be given to on profits earned from rental housing.

That apart, the association sought deduction on expenses like interest and brokerage.

As customers prefer fully-furnished flats, NAREDCO said depreciation should be allowed on furniture and fixtures as well as on apartments.

"High cost of houses and high property taxes lead to a low rate of return (ROR) from rental housing, making renting out an un-remunerative proposition.

"To improve the effective ROR from renting, it is suggested that the deduction from rental income under Section 24(a) be increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. This will promote rental housing," NAREDCO said.

The association also said that the goods and services on maintenance charges of residentials complexes should be totally exempted.

CREDAI and NAREDCO are the two main associations of across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)