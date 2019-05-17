Anti-socials trying to derail trains: Central Rly Pune divn

Central Railway's Division on Friday said anti-social elements tried to trains by metallic objects on the tracks in the past couple of months.

The latest incident was one where they placed an iron rod on the rail tracks between Rukadi and Hatkalangane railway stations in district, a railway statement said.

It said the loco pilot's alertness ensured nothing untoward happened, adding that two such incidents took place in April and May this year.

A iron rod was placed recently on the rail tracks in the Talegaon-Kamshet section and there too, the alertness of loco pilot averted an accident, it said.

The CR statement said on December 2 last year, some children placed a iron plate on the tracks leading to the derailment of a passenger train in Vathar in district.

"The children were detained and then left after the intervention of their parents," an said.

It termed these events worrisome and said FIRs had been lodged and probe was underway.

