'Showing up is half the battle': Rahul Gandhi on PM's first PC appearance

The on Friday mocked for not taking any question in his first appearance at a press conference, with saying "showing up is half the battle".

The charge against Modi and was led by Gandhi after the PM showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by the BJP chief, who gave a report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as party's extensive electioneering.

"Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done," Gandhi tweeted.

In his opening remarks during the presser, Modi asserted the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

Gandhi said it is "very impressive" to see the PM address his first press conference a few days before the Lok Sabha election results are out.

"The PM's first press conference is coming 4-5 days before the election results. The PM is accompanying in the press briefing. It is unprecedented. Very good. I am told the doors have also been shut, as journalists who want to ask questions have been blocked. It is a great press conference," he told reporters.

Gandhi addressed a press conference almost at the same time as and Modi did.

"I want to ask the why he did not hold a debate on the Rafale issue? I want to ask you why did you give Rs 30,000 crore to I was ready to come to Race Course road to hold a debate with Modi," Gandhi said, posing a question at his press conference.

The firm and the government have repeatedly denied allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.

Senior said in a tweet, "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the just to prove a point."



Former and senior P Chidambaram said, "PM 'addresses' press conference. Who is the wit who said 'silence can be eloquent'? PM's press conference was proof of that statement."



"I think PM was present at the press conference to send the message that, if the election results go wrong, the person to take the blame will be Mr Amit Shah," he said.

Congress also said on Twitter, "Modi ji's first and last press conference became Amit Shah's crutches...one hour speech, tired journalists and sermons to them, no question, no answer.

